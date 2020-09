BERLIN, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blacklick Valley made the trip to Berlin to face the Mountaineers in front of a full crowd.

Early in the first quarter, Berlin’s Will Spochart hands off to Isaac Etris who takes it in for the score, the Mountaineers go up 7-0.

Later in the quarter, Preston Foor takes the hand-off and he takes it in for the touchdown as they go up 14-0.

The quarter wasn’t over for Spochart who found an open Tuck Hillegas as Berlin would go on to win 49-7.