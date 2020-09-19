Sportsbeat Week 2: Williamsburg defeats Juniata Valley, 14-9

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Juniata Valley Hornets traveled up to Williamsburg to take on the Blue. Williamsburg was looking for their first win since 2017.

In the second quarter, Juniata Valley was driving, leading two to zero. Juniata Valley quarterback Hunter Johnson’s pass is intercepted by Wes Mcall of Williamsburg.

A few plays after the interception, Tyler Clark dives for the endzone and scores for Williamsburg. That score put the Blue Pirates up 8-2 at half.

Juniata Valley would respond late in the third quarter. Gabe Brower would find the endzone for a three yard score. The touchdown would put the Hornets up 9-8.

In the fourth quarter, after a Juanita Valley fumble, Williamsburg’s Tyler Clark finds the endzone again, to put Williamsburg ahead 14-9.

The Hornets had one last chance to take the lead on a fourth and 13. Johnson’s pass is intercepted by Williamburg’s Lambert Palmer.

The Blue Pirates would hold on for their first win in nearly three years, 14-9.