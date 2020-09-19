Sportsbeat Week 2: Westmont Hilltop defeats Johnstown, 34-14

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — At Trojan Stadium Friday Night, Johnstown welcomed in Westmont Hilltop.

Hilltoppers would get on the board first in the first quarter. Running back Hudson Holbay finds a crease and finds the endzone for a one yard score. Hilltoppers led 7-0.

Later in the first, Johnstown would respond. Trojans quarterback Symeon Kobal goes up top to his man Aijahn Tisinger for a 50 yard touchdown, tying things up at 7.

Second quarter, Hilltoppers on the goal line again, it’s Holbay finding the endzone again from one yard out. Westmont would go on to win, 34-14.