ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The St. Marys Flying Dutch hosted Bradford Owls Friday night.

The Flying Dutch were up at halftime 42-6.

Flying Dutch quarterback Christian Coudriet hits Michael Fitzgerald for a big 42 yardd gain to help setup a first and goal.

Coudriet would find Fitzgerald again for a one yard touchdown pass to put the Flying Dutch up 49-6.



Later in the third, Coudriet finds his man Carter Chadsey for a three yard touchdown.

St. Marys would go on to win, 69-13,