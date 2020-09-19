Sportsbeat Week 2: Ridgway-Johnsonburg defeats Kane, 17-14

RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kane traveled to Ridgway to take on Ridgway-Johnsonburg.

In the first half. following a Kane Wolves fumble, Ridgway-Johnsonburg Elker quarterback Ben Briggs finds his man Cameron Marciniak for a five yard touchdown. That score put the Elkers up 7-0.

Still in the first half, this time Briggs passes Eric Salberg for 17 yards. That big gain would setup a field goal to make it 10-0.

Last play of the half, Wolves line up for a 30 yard kick but it’s blocked.

The Elkers would go on to win 17-14.