Sportsbeat: Week 2 High School Football Scores

It’s Week 2 of Sportsbeat. Here are scores from our region.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScoreQuarter
Mifflin County0Hollidaysburg0x
Central0Tyrone0x
St. Augustine Prep7State College72nd
Huntingdon0Bellefonte0x
Cambria Heights0Richland0x
Chestnut Ridge0Johnstown0x
Central Cambria0Penn Cambria0x
North Star0Portage0x
Bedford0Forest Hills0x
Conemaugh Township0Berlin0x
Ferndale0Windber0x
Bald Eagle0Philipsburg0x
West Branch0Moshannon Valley0x
Penns Valley0Clearfield0x
Cameron County0Curwensville0x
Blacklick Valley0Meyersdale0x
Bishop McCort0Somerset0x
Tussey Mountain0Everett0x
Bellwood0Glendale0x
Claysburg0Williamsburg0x
Brockway0Brookville0x
Bradford0St. Marys0x
Juniata Valley0Mt. Union0x
Dubois0General McLane0x
Ridgway0Kane0x
Punxsutawney0Karns City0x
Elk County Catholic0Coudersport0x
Northern Cambria0Saltsburg0x
Bishop Carroll0Fairfield0x
Altoona0Williamsport0x

