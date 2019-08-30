Sportsbeat: Week 2 High School Football Scores

It’s Week 2 of Sportsbeat. Here are scores from our region.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Quarter
|Mifflin County
|0
|Hollidaysburg
|0
|x
|Central
|0
|Tyrone
|0
|x
|St. Augustine Prep
|7
|State College
|7
|2nd
|Huntingdon
|0
|Bellefonte
|0
|x
|Cambria Heights
|0
|Richland
|0
|x
|Chestnut Ridge
|0
|Johnstown
|0
|x
|Central Cambria
|0
|Penn Cambria
|0
|x
|North Star
|0
|Portage
|0
|x
|Bedford
|0
|Forest Hills
|0
|x
|Conemaugh Township
|0
|Berlin
|0
|x
|Ferndale
|0
|Windber
|0
|x
|Bald Eagle
|0
|Philipsburg
|0
|x
|West Branch
|0
|Moshannon Valley
|0
|x
|Penns Valley
|0
|Clearfield
|0
|x
|Cameron County
|0
|Curwensville
|0
|x
|Blacklick Valley
|0
|Meyersdale
|0
|x
|Bishop McCort
|0
|Somerset
|0
|x
|Tussey Mountain
|0
|Everett
|0
|x
|Bellwood
|0
|Glendale
|0
|x
|Claysburg
|0
|Williamsburg
|0
|x
|Brockway
|0
|Brookville
|0
|x
|Bradford
|0
|St. Marys
|0
|x
|Juniata Valley
|0
|Mt. Union
|0
|x
|Dubois
|0
|General McLane
|0
|x
|Ridgway
|0
|Kane
|0
|x
|Punxsutawney
|0
|Karns City
|0
|x
|Elk County Catholic
|0
|Coudersport
|0
|x
|Northern Cambria
|0
|Saltsburg
|0
|x
|Bishop Carroll
|0
|Fairfield
|0
|x
|Altoona
|0
|Williamsport
|0
|x