Welcome back to week two of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.

Taylor Allderdice: 14

Altoona: 28

QTR: 4

Allegany: 16

Hollidaysburg: 16

QTR: 4

Glendale: 0

Bellwood-Antis: 27

QTR: FINAL

Brookville: 0

Tyrone: 30

QTR: FINAL

Richland: 35

Central: 28

QTR: 4

Somerset: 7

Bishop McCort: 50

QTR: FINAL

Portage: 6

Cambria Heights: 13

QTR: 4

Clearfield: 0

Bald Eagle Area: 3

QTR: 3

Forest Hills: 7

Bedford: 18

QTR: FINAL

Greater Johnstown: 0

Chestnut Ridge: 34

QTR: 4

Smethport: 0

Cameron County: 0

QTR: 1

Ridgway: 6

Saint Marys: 21

QTR: 3

Penn Cambria: 42

Central Cambria: 14

QTR: 4

