SIDMAN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Forest Hills hosted Bishop Guilfoyle Friday night.

The Marauders were leading 35-0 after halftime. In the third quarter, BG’s Zach McCloskey bullied his way into the endzone for a touchdown. That score put the Marauders up 42-0,

In the Fourth quarter, with the score still 42-0, Marauders running back Ryan Donoughe finds the endzone, putting them up 48-0.

BG would go on to win by the same score, 48-0. BG Head Coach Justin Wheeler picks up win number 100!