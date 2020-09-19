SportsBeat Week 2: Berlin blows out Conemaugh Township, 49-0

DAVIDSVILLE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Berlin made the trip up north to Conemaugh Township in a game that was decided early on.

In the first quarter, Berlin quarterback Will Spochart decides to take it himself and he runs 57-yards for the touchdown, Berlin goes up 14-0.

Still in the first quarter, Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley is looking for Jackson Byer and he finds him over the middle for the first down.

That would be it for the Indians as Shirley would look deep for Tyler Poznanski, but find Berlin’s Spochart who takes it all the way back for the touchdown.

Berlin goes on to beat Conemaugh Township, 49-0.