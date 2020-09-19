SportsBeat Week 2: Bedford holds on to beat Richland, 27-20

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford made the trip to Johnstown to take on L.H.A.C. rival Richland on Friday night.

With Bedford already up seven, quarterback Mercury Swaim throws low looking for Gregory Edwards but finds Richland’s Grayden Lewis for the interception.

The Rams would end up capitalizing on the turnover as Kellen Stahl drops off a pass to Sam Penna, who launches it deep to a wide-open Griffin Larue who does the rest, tying the game at 20.

In the fourth quarter, Bedford is driving in Richland territory and Swaim finds Steven Ressler over the middle for the touchdown, as the Bison go up seven with a little more than ten minutes left.

Later in the quarter, Richland would have a chance for the tie on fourth down. Stahl looks to the back of the endzone for Larue but it’s knocked down and Bedford holds on to win 27-20.