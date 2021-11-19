Sportsbeat: Week 13 – High School football scores and highlights for Nov. 19

Forest Hills: 0
Richland: 35
QTR: FINAL
Game of the Week/Championship highlights
Ridgway: 7
Karns City: 37
QTR: FINAL
Bedford: 14
Central: 20
QTR: FINAL
Portage: 7
Juniata Valley: 21
QTR: FINAL
Bishop Guilfoyle: 28
Homer Center: 0
QTR: FINAL
Northern Bedford: 35
Reynolds: 22
QTR: FINAL
Delaware Valley: 19
State College: 28
QTR: FINAL
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.