Sportsbeat Week 10 Part 2: October 25, 2019

Sportsbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You can watch part two of Sportsbeat from Friday, Oct. 25 in the video above. The second part of the show includes highlights from the following games:

Central2Hollidaysburg34FINAL
Bishop McCort7Bishop Guilfoyle22FINAL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss