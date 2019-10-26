Sportsbeat Week 10 Part 2: October 25, 2019

You can watch part two of Sportsbeat from Friday, Oct. 25 in the video above. The second part of the show includes highlights from the following games:
|Central
|2
|Hollidaysburg
|34
|FINAL
|Bishop McCort
|7
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|22
|FINAL
by: Devin JacksonPosted: / Updated:
You can watch part two of Sportsbeat from Friday, Oct. 25 in the video above. The second part of the show includes highlights from the following games:
|Central
|2
|Hollidaysburg
|34
|FINAL
|Bishop McCort
|7
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|22
|FINAL