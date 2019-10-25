Sportsbeat: Week 10 High School Football Scores

It’s the last week of the regular season. Here are some high school football scores from our area.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Quarter
|Central
|x
|Hollidaysburg
|x
|x
|Johnstown
|x
|Bedford
|x
|x
|Claysburg
|x
|Everett
|x
|x
|Forest Hills
|x
|Penn Cambria
|x
|x
|Clearfield
|x
|Bishop Carroll
|x
|x
|Cambria Heights
|x
|Westmont Hilltop
|x
|x
|Chestnut Ridge
|7
|Richland
|28
|3rd
|Tyrone
|0
|Huntingdon
|17
|Half
|Glendale
|13
|Northern Bedford
|34
|Half
|Moshannon Valley
|x
|Tussey Mountain
|x
|x
|Bishop McCort
|x
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|x
|x
|Southern Huntingdon
|x
|Bellwood
|x
|x
|Portage
|x
|Ligonier Valley
|x
|x
|Curwensville
|x
|Brockway
|x
|x
|DuBois
|19
|Brookville
|20
|2nd