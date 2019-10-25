Sportsbeat: Week 10 High School Football Scores

It’s the last week of the regular season. Here are some high school football scores from our area.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScoreQuarter
CentralxHollidaysburgxx
JohnstownxBedfordxx
ClaysburgxEverettxx
Forest HillsxPenn Cambriaxx
ClearfieldxBishop Carrollxx
Cambria HeightsxWestmont Hilltopxx
Chestnut Ridge7Richland283rd
Tyrone0Huntingdon17Half
Glendale13Northern Bedford34Half
Moshannon ValleyxTussey Mountainxx
Bishop McCortxBishop Guilfoylexx
Southern HuntingdonxBellwoodxx
PortagexLigonier Valleyxx
CurwensvillexBrockwayxx
DuBois19Brookville202nd

