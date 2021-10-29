Sportsbeat: Week 10 – High School football scores and highlights for Oct. 29

Sportsbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Altoona: 7
State College: 21
QTR: 3

Click here for Game of the Week for highlights later tonight

Bellwood: 25
Claysburg: 8
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights later tonight

St. Marys: 14
Tyrone: 28
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights later tonight

Somerset: 14
Central: 61
QTR: 4

Click here for highlights later tonight

Linsly: 14
Hollidaysburg: 13
QTR: 3

Click here for highlights later tonight

Bishop Guilfoyle: 10
Bedford: 28
QTR: 4

Click here for highlights later tonight

Penn Cambria: 14
Chestnut Ridge: 24
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights later tonight

Southern Huntingdon: 7
Juniata Valley: 35
QTR: 4

Click here for highlights later tonight

Richland: 38
Central Cambria: 0
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights later tonight

Brookville: 42
Brockway: 14
QTR: 4

Click here for highlights later tonight

Glendale: 0
Penns Valley: 33
QTR: 3

Click here for highlights later tonight

More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.

(All “click here for highlights” will turn to links after Sportsbeat Plus at 11:45 p.m. here and on our Facebook page, live)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

