Sportsbeat: Week 1 – Scores and highlights for Aug. 27

Sportsbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Altoona: 20
Hollidaysburg: 3
QTR: FINAL

Highlights to come later tonight

Tyrone: 13
Bellwood-Antis: 33
QTR: 4

Highlights to come later tonight

Westmont Hilltop: 14
Penn Cambria: 21
QTR: 4

Highlights to come later tonight

Bedford: 48
Central Cambria: 0
QTR: FINAL

Highlights to come later tonight

Bishop Guilfoyle: 49
Greater Johnstown: 6
QTR: 4

Highlights to come later tonight

Penns Valley: 0
Richland: 48
QTR: HALF

Highlights to come later tonight

Juniata Valley: 20
Tussey Mountain: 2
QTR: FINAL

Highlights to come later tonight

State College: 31
Mifflin County: 0
QTR: 3

Highlights to come later tonight

Ridgway: 12
St. Marys: 0
QTR: 3

Highlights to come later tonight

Everett: 6
Curwensville: 7
QTR: FINAL

Highlights to come later tonight

DuBois: 7
Clearfield: 27
QTR: FINAL

Highlights to come later tonight

Claysburg-Kimmel: 6
Glendale: 44
QTR: 3

Highlights to come later tonight

Central: 35
Chestnut Ridge: 14
QTR: 4

Highlights to come later tonight

Southern Huntingdon: 2
Northern Bedford: 7
QTR: 4

Highlights to come later tonight

Mount Union: 25
Huntingdon: 8
QTR: 3

Highlights to come later tonight

Bellefonte: POSTPONED
Jersey Shore: POSTPONED

Highlights to come later tonight

More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss