Sportsbeat: Week 1 – Scores and highlights for Aug. 27

Altoona: 20
Hollidaysburg: 3
QTR: FINAL
Tyrone: 13
Bellwood-Antis: 33
QTR: 4
Westmont Hilltop: 14
Penn Cambria: 21
QTR: 4
Bedford: 48
Central Cambria: 0
QTR: FINAL
Bishop Guilfoyle: 49
Greater Johnstown: 6
QTR: 4
Penns Valley: 0
Richland: 48
QTR: HALF
Juniata Valley: 20
Tussey Mountain: 2
QTR: FINAL
State College: 31
Mifflin County: 0
QTR: 3
Ridgway: 12
St. Marys: 0
QTR: 3
Everett: 6
Curwensville: 7
QTR: FINAL
DuBois: 7
Clearfield: 27
QTR: FINAL
Claysburg-Kimmel: 6
Glendale: 44
QTR: 3
Central: 35
Chestnut Ridge: 14
QTR: 4
Southern Huntingdon: 2
Northern Bedford: 7
QTR: 4
Mount Union: 25
Huntingdon: 8
QTR: 3
Bellefonte: POSTPONED
Jersey Shore: POSTPONED
