Sportsbeat Week 1: Portage defeats Blacklick Valley, 34-0

PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Portage Mustangs hosted the Blacklick Valley Vikings Friday night at Portage Stadium.

In the first quarter, Blacklick Valley’s Kolten Szymusiak has his pass intercepted by mustangs’ Corey Sossong, and took over deep in Vikings territory.

On the Mustangs ensuing possession, Mustang Quarterback Andrew Miko finds his receiver Kaden Claar for a big gain to make it first and goal.

Next play, Mustangs running back Scott Berardinelli finds the endzone to put portage up 7-0.

Portage would go on to win the game, 34-0.