Sportsbeat Week 1: Northern Cambria defeats Bishop Carroll, 40-7

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bishop Carroll Huskies traveled to Duff Daugherty Stadium to take on the Northern Cambria Colts.

Picking it up in the fourth quarter, Northern Cambria leading 34-7 at this point.

Bishop Caroll’s Johnny Golden’s pass was intercepted by Isaac Noll of Northern Cambria on their seven yard line.

Just a few days later, Northern Camrbia’s Xander Dolansky takes the hand off, shakes off two tackles, and takes it 80+ yards to the house.

Colts took a 40-7 lead and went on to win by the same score of 40-7.