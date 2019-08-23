Sportsbeat: Week 1 High School Football Scores

It’s Week 1 of high school football! Below you can find a list of scores throughout our region.

Road TeamScoreHome TeamScoreQuarter
Altoona 21Hollidaysburg35FINAL
Mt. Union0Huntingdon8FINAL
Northern Bedford21Central49FINAL
DuBois20Clearfield31FINAL
Windber24Conemaugh Twp01st
Jersey Shore28Bellefonte71st
United0Northern Cambria43FINAL
Somerset0Bishop Guilfoyle26FINAL
Tyrone29Bellwood-Antis292OT
Tussey Mountain48Claysburg6FINAL
Westmont Hilltop8Bedford22FINAL
Forest Hills7Chestnut Ridge35FINAL
Everett 6Juniata Valley20FINAL
Glendale26Williamsburg14FINAL
Phillipsburg-Osceola28West Branch73rd
Johnstown7Central Cambria54FINAL
Carrick0Bishop Carroll41FINAL
Fairfield0Penns Valley77FINAL
Richland28Bishop McCort14FINAL
Portage48Blacklick Valley0FINAL
Conemaugh ValleyxNorth Starxx
BerlinxShadexx
Curwensville0Elk County Catholic21FINAL
St. Marys6Ridgway42FINAL
Karns City43Brockway14FINAL
Clarion70Punxsutawney6FINAL
Moshannon ValleyxSouthern Huntingdonxx
BrookvillexBradfordxx
Bald EaglexTroyxx
State College42Mifflin County6FINAL
Coudersport30Allegheny-Clarion Valley8FINAL

Tune in at 11:10 p.m. to WTAJ for highlights. Then tune in at 11:45 p.m. on www.wtajplus.com for even more high school football coverage.

