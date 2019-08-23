Sportsbeat: Week 1 High School Football Scores

It’s Week 1 of high school football! Below you can find a list of scores throughout our region.
|Road Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Quarter
|Altoona
|21
|Hollidaysburg
|35
|FINAL
|Mt. Union
|0
|Huntingdon
|8
|FINAL
|Northern Bedford
|21
|Central
|49
|FINAL
|DuBois
|20
|Clearfield
|31
|FINAL
|Windber
|24
|Conemaugh Twp
|0
|1st
|Jersey Shore
|28
|Bellefonte
|7
|1st
|United
|0
|Northern Cambria
|43
|FINAL
|Somerset
|0
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|26
|FINAL
|Tyrone
|29
|Bellwood-Antis
|29
|2OT
|Tussey Mountain
|48
|Claysburg
|6
|FINAL
|Westmont Hilltop
|8
|Bedford
|22
|FINAL
|Forest Hills
|7
|Chestnut Ridge
|35
|FINAL
|Everett
|6
|Juniata Valley
|20
|FINAL
|Glendale
|26
|Williamsburg
|14
|FINAL
|Phillipsburg-Osceola
|28
|West Branch
|7
|3rd
|Johnstown
|7
|Central Cambria
|54
|FINAL
|Carrick
|0
|Bishop Carroll
|41
|FINAL
|Fairfield
|0
|Penns Valley
|77
|FINAL
|Richland
|28
|Bishop McCort
|14
|FINAL
|Portage
|48
|Blacklick Valley
|0
|FINAL
|Conemaugh Valley
|x
|North Star
|x
|x
|Berlin
|x
|Shade
|x
|x
|Curwensville
|0
|Elk County Catholic
|21
|FINAL
|St. Marys
|6
|Ridgway
|42
|FINAL
|Karns City
|43
|Brockway
|14
|FINAL
|Clarion
|70
|Punxsutawney
|6
|FINAL
|Moshannon Valley
|x
|Southern Huntingdon
|x
|x
|Brookville
|x
|Bradford
|x
|x
|Bald Eagle
|x
|Troy
|x
|x
|State College
|42
|Mifflin County
|6
|FINAL
|Coudersport
|30
|Allegheny-Clarion Valley
|8
|FINAL
Tune in at 11:10 p.m. to WTAJ for highlights. Then tune in at 11:45 p.m. on www.wtajplus.com for even more high school football coverage.