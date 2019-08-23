Sportsbeat: Week 1 High School Football Scores

It’s Week 1 of high school football! Below you can find a list of scores throughout our region.

Road Team Score Home Team Score Quarter Altoona 21 Hollidaysburg 35 FINAL Mt. Union 0 Huntingdon 8 FINAL Northern Bedford 21 Central 49 FINAL DuBois 20 Clearfield 31 FINAL Windber 24 Conemaugh Twp 0 1st Jersey Shore 28 Bellefonte 7 1st United 0 Northern Cambria 43 FINAL Somerset 0 Bishop Guilfoyle 26 FINAL Tyrone 29 Bellwood-Antis 29 2OT Tussey Mountain 48 Claysburg 6 FINAL Westmont Hilltop 8 Bedford 22 FINAL Forest Hills 7 Chestnut Ridge 35 FINAL Everett 6 Juniata Valley 20 FINAL Glendale 26 Williamsburg 14 FINAL Phillipsburg-Osceola 28 West Branch 7 3rd Johnstown 7 Central Cambria 54 FINAL Carrick 0 Bishop Carroll 41 FINAL Fairfield 0 Penns Valley 77 FINAL Richland 28 Bishop McCort 14 FINAL Portage 48 Blacklick Valley 0 FINAL Conemaugh Valley x North Star x x Berlin x Shade x x Curwensville 0 Elk County Catholic 21 FINAL St. Marys 6 Ridgway 42 FINAL Karns City 43 Brockway 14 FINAL Clarion 70 Punxsutawney 6 FINAL Moshannon Valley x Southern Huntingdon x x Brookville x Bradford x x Bald Eagle x Troy x x State College 42 Mifflin County 6 FINAL Coudersport 30 Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8 FINAL

