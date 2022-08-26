We’re back at it for another year of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.

The scores below will be updated throughout the night.

Bellwood-Antis:

Tyrone:

QTR: —

Everett: 0

Claysburg-Kimmel: 6

QTR: 1

Hollidaysburg:

Altoona:

QTR: —

Selinsgrove:

Bellefonte:

QTR: —

Williamsport:

State College:

QTR: —

Tussey Mountain:

Moshannon Valley:

QTR: —

West Branch:

Philipsburg-Osceola:

QTR: —

Meyersdale: 0

Curwensville: 7

QTR: 1

Karns City:

DuBois:

QTR: —

Central Cambria:

Westmont Hilltop:

QTR: —

Forest Hills: 8

Richland: 0

QTR: 1

Cambria Heights:

Northern Cambria:

QTR: —

Bishop McCort: 0

Bedford: 16

QTR: 1

Southern Huntingdon:

Northern Bedford:

QTR: —

Glendale: 0

Juniata Valley: 7

QTR: 1

More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.