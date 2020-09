SAXTON, Pa. (WTAJ) - Coming off a District 5 title last year, the Tussey Mountain Titans faced a tough test, having to replace stars Matthew Leonard and Tyler Rhodes.

But with new quarterback Colton Bishop, the hard running of veteran back Kaden Lucko, and Brenden Wright's pick-six, the Titans rallied for a 35-21 upset win over Meyersdale Friday night.