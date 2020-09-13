Sportsbeat Saturday part 2: Richland rallies to beat Bishop Guilfoyle

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The game of the night Saturday featured arguably the best game of the weekend when Richland rallied to beat Bishop Guilfoyle 19-10.

With each team ranked number two in their respective class, the Marauders took a 10-0 lead into the locker room, thanks to a stout defense and a one yard Keegan Myrick touchdown.

However, in the second half, the Rams ran rough shot over BG, rushing for 276 yards in the second half, which included 140 yards from Kellen Stahl.

Elsewhere, Cambria Heights rolled Johnstown and Windber blew out Conemaugh Township.