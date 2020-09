JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saturday afternoon high school football action provided a down-to-the-wire and a good ole butt-whooping.

The Westmont Hilltoppers held on for a 7-6 win over Somerset, while Conemaugh Valley blew out North Star 41-0.

The Hilltoppers scored their only TD in the third quarter, and had to hold off a late Somerset drive when the Golden Eagles missed a game-winning 27 yard field goal with nine seconds left.