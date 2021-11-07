SportsBeat Saturday Edition: Conemaugh Valley flattens Claysburg; Juniata rolls over Bellefonte

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – In the District 6A first round, Conemaugh Valley beat Claysburg 42-13.

In the first quarter, CV scored twice. The second touchdown was followed up by a two-point conversion, so the Bluejays were up 15-0.

The Bulldogs get on the board in the second quarter. Claysburg’s Caleb Oakes find Cole Claycomb on a screen pass. Claycomb goes down the sideline and dives for the score, cutting the lead to 23-6.

Conemaugh Valley responding on the next drive. Nick Heltzel runs 48 yards for the touchdown, 29-6 CV.

Conemaugh Valley will take on Juniata Valley next week.

In District 6 4a, Juniata beat Bellefonte 41-12.

Juniata scored first on a safety. The unusual score opens the scoring 2-0.

Second quarter, Juniata’s Zachary Harr took a shovel pass and cruised by the defense to the back of the end zone. Juniata went for the two-point conversion, so the score was 10-0.

Bellefonte forced a Juniata fumble and recovered the ball, deep in Juniata territory. But, Bellefonte could not capitalize on the excellent field position. Quarterback Trevor Johnson is picked off by Caleb Smith in the end zone.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.