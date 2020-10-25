Sportsbeat Saturday: District Playoffs in full swing, Williamsburg makes history

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The first weekend of district playoffs wrapped up Saturday night with teams living to see another week, one team (Clearfield) claiming a district championship, and one team (Williamsburg) making history.
District 6 Class 1A:
Williamsburg 50 Blairsville 20 – The Blue Pirates first district playoff game victory since 1989.
Juniata Valley 49 Saltsburg 21
District 6 Class 2A:
Richland 42 Central Cambria 14
Marion Center 13 Northern Cambria 0
District 6 Class 3A:
Tyrone 20 Penn Cambria 14
District 9 Class 3A:
Clearfield 41 St. Marys 30 – Clearfield claims district title, will play Bedford in 1st round of state tournament