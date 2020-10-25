Sportsbeat Saturday: District Playoffs in full swing, Williamsburg makes history

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The first weekend of district playoffs wrapped up Saturday night with teams living to see another week, one team (Clearfield) claiming a district championship, and one team (Williamsburg) making history.

District 6 Class 1A:

Williamsburg 50 Blairsville 20 – The Blue Pirates first district playoff game victory since 1989.

Juniata Valley 49 Saltsburg 21

District 6 Class 2A:

Richland 42 Central Cambria 14

Marion Center 13 Northern Cambria 0

District 6 Class 3A:

Tyrone 20 Penn Cambria 14

District 9 Class 3A:

Clearfield 41 St. Marys 30 – Clearfield claims district title, will play Bedford in 1st round of state tournament

