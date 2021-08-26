Sportsbeat Preview | Windber Ramblers

WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) – Windber returns ten starters on both offense and defense from a team that finished 7-2 last season, including many three and four year starters.

Head Coach Matt Grohal said this was a season that, a few years ago, everyone thought could be very special. One of the players who is entering his third year starting is quarterback Aiden Gray and Gorhal said he has seen tremendous growth from his signal caller from last season.

“He was a kid that was playing to not make any mistakes and in our scrimmage Friday he looked like the kid who we wanna unleash and let him throw the ball all over the field,” said Grohal. “He had a great day on Saturday. He’s got a lot of confidence in his receivers and vice versa. The receivers have a lot of confidence in him.”

As dominant as the Ramblers offense was last year averaging 40 points per game, the defense was just as dominant, allowing less than 14 points per game.

The Ramblers open week one against Conemaugh Valley.