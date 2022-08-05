WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Windber Ramblers won the West Pac title last season, and look to repeat as champions this season.

Windber went 11-1 last season. This year, the Ramblers welcome back 11 returners, six on defense, five on offense, providing a good core.

Head coach Matt Grohal enters his 12th season in charge of the Ramblers.

Windber’s run-heavy offense is moving their long-time running back Ethan Brady to quarterback, a move that takes some adjustment, both physically and mentally.

“It’s been a little tough,” said Brady. “I’ve always been the backup quarterback, but to actually take first team reps with it, it’s just it’s a little different. I’m not used to throwing as much to the arms, a little sore, but I’ll get used to it.”

“We’re a run heavy offense,” said Grohal. “And I think he’s been a blocker for us and he’ll continue to do that well. We’ll throw the ball sparingly, but he’s a physical kid and he’ll stick his nose in there and make plays for us.”

The Ramblers open the season against Fairfield, in a neutral site game.