NATTY GLO, Pa (WTAJ) — There is a new name to learn in 2022, United Valley, a new co-op between United and Blacklick Valley high school.

Approved in November, the teams will compete under United High School and take on the Lions nickname, playing in the Heritage Conference. According the United’s athletic schedule the team will play their games in Armagh at Thomas J. Madill Field.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“I’m looking forward to winning more games,” said Gino DiPaolo, a junior wide receiver who attends Blacklick Valley. “Playing in a new conference so we could see new teams and playing with the other kids from United.”

Last season the two teams combined for a 1-18 record, and have just seven combined wins in three years. Head coach Kevin Marabito, who’s coached the Lions for the past seven years, believes combining the teams solves a number issue he’s struggled with.

“For three years we’ve dealt with the numbers game of not having enough,” he said. “One injury and you’re you’re changing three kids to fill in for one. This year you know we have a little bit of depth we have numbers you know, and we get some pretty good athletes coming off.”

CV will play its first game as a co-op on the road at Homer Central.