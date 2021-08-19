Sportsbeat Preview | Tyrone Golden Eagles

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Tyrone Golden Eagles are coming off a season that ended in the District Championship Game. Getting back there will not be easy, as the Golden Eagles only have three returning starters from the 2020 team that finished 7-2.

The Golden Eagles graduated eight two-way players and they still are undecided on the quarterback , but head coach John Franco likes where his team is at.

He said he is expecting growing pains, but he is excited to develop all the underclassmen as the season progresses.

“It’s gonna take a while now to evaluate our new talent,” said Franco. “We have a lot of fine-looking young players coming up. We really like our sophomore class coming in and we really like our junior class who a lot of them got some playing time last year as sophomores, so we have a young team that I think eventually is going to do pretty well.”

Tyrone hits the ground running in Week One, as they visit Bellwood-Antis in their quest to get back to the District Championship Game.