TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Last season the Tyrone had one of the youngest rosters in the area, but with almost their entire roster returning, they are poised to make some noise.

The Golden Eagles got off to a slow start and opened the season at 1-3 and were outscored by 69 points in the three losses, but they heated up in October and closed out the season winning three of their last four regular season to finish the year at 5-6. Head Coach John Franco attributes the late surge to finally winning the battle at the line of scrimmage and hopes that momentum carries into the new season.

“Your offensive line controls the football game more than any other group at any level,” said Franco. “I don’t care how good your quarterback is, I don’t care how good your running backs or receivers are, your offensive line controls the game of football more so than any other group and that’s what we really hoping to get better at this year.”

“We started off the year really like unsure of who was playing where or how to work as a cohesive unit,” said senior offensive lineman Dylon Brower. “As we got further into the year and we started to get more confident in our play, we got our mentality that we had to win no matter what and play as hard as we could.”

In week one the Golden Eagles will host Bellwood-Antis where they will look to win the Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2018.