Sportsbeat Preview | Tussey Mountain Titans

SAXTON, Pa (WTAJ) — Tussey Mountain’s new era is led by Tim Lucko, the Titans’ former defensive coordinator. The hire draws rave reviews, at least from one player.

“He knows how to coach people the right way,” senior Aaron Day said. “He comes in with a different style and it’s nice to understand things better,” Day continued.

Former head coach Anthony Sottasante left Tussey Mountain for the head coaching job at Mount Union. His tenure grew a struggling Titans team who won just two games in three years, to a team that won 26 games in three seasons.

Lucko said he’s not eyeing any dramatic changes but expects the offense to look a little different. The Titans simply hope to build on its past success.

“We definitely want to win every year,” senior linemen Matt Watkins said. “That’s where we are in our small district. These guys had a couple past good seasons, we just new want to get over the hump,” Watkins continued.

Tussey averaged more than 36-points per-game a year ago but will be tasked with replacing some of their most productive players like running back Kaden Lucko who rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns.