SAXTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tussey Mountain enters this season with a very young roster and is one team to potentially watch out for this season as they enter year two under Head Coach Tim Lucko.

The Titans finished at 3-7 last season and struggled through growing pains, but with 18 returning starters optimism is high for Tussey Mountain. In games they lost that their defense kept them in, they were one offensive score from potentially being. 500 so they will look to improve an offensive unit that only averaged 16 points per game. They did make it to the District Five playoffs, but lost 47-0 to Northern Bedford, which has left a bitter taste in their mouths and this year they are embracing an underdog mentality.

“We got beat pretty bad in the District Championship Game so that adds a lot of fuel on the fire,” said senior Jayven Ritchey. “Looking back in a lot of the losses we had it was almost like some disrespect that we’re going to build off of. So like looking back oh yeah this is what happened, what can we do now to change that.”

“Offensively we need to do a little better job up front and blocking a little bit better,” said Lucko. “Defensively I feel as though we need to tackle a little bit better and get to the ball a little bit better to get back to way we used to play defense.”

Even though it’s a young roster, they bring back a lot of experience. The Titans will travel to Moshannon Valley in week one to open up the season.