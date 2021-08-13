Sportsbeat Preview | State College Little Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – State College finished the 2020 season with a 4-3 record.

In head coach Matt Lintal’s eighth season in charge at his alma mater, he hopes to present a balanced offense because last season, the Little Lions rushed for nearly a thousand yards more than they threw.



State College gave up about 26 points per game, while scoring 28.



The Little Lions are bringing back five starters on offense, and six on defense, with a new defensive coordinator.

“From a defensive standpoint, we’re going to be coming from every different direction and showing different coverages and being multiple out of it.,” said Lintal. “So, being able to adjust to what we see and make some in-game adjustments is going to be really critical.”

State College opens the 2021 season on the road at Mifflin County.