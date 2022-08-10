ST. MARYS, Pa (WTAJ) — A 49-27 loss to Clearfield was the latest chapter in what’s been a string of postseason “one-and-dones” for St. Marys, and while there is incredible talent to replace this season, the Flying Dutchman are optimistic.

Gone is leading passer Christian Coudriet, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns a year ago, and than for more than 7,000 in his career.

Head coach Chris Dworek said it’s an open quarterback battle to start. He’s hopeful he can turn to the run to less the burden of a new quarterback, but also open up the offense.

“The goal as a coach is to be more diverse,” he said. “So I think if we can expand our run game a little bit, not necessarily run the ball more, but just have some more tools in the shed, try to be a little bit more diverse. So we’ll see how it works. It all depends on O-line and Line and those guys will be counted on like usual pretty heavily.”

“You have to have a good line to have good pass game and good run game and with a good line we’re going to have a good run game and just going to help the quarterback smooth into the position, you know, get some stress off him if he makes a bad play,” added running back Justin Dornisch.

St. Marys has not won a postseason game since 2014. The team opens the year at Moniteau.