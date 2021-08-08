SportsBeat Preview | St. Marys Flying Dutch

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) – Win streaks are what any team– in any sport— strive for, especially when three of the five wins are by 27 points or more, and one even by 56.

St Marys had a perfect regular season in 2020, but fell to Clearefield in the District championship.

The Dutchmen have a decent amount of defensive linemen returning for the 2021 season, and three coming back on the offensive line. Senior Christian Coudriet is also returning at quarterback for St. Marys.

“We got a lot of good receivers,” said Coudriet. “Young, but they’re good receivers, and can catch the ball, run routes. We got some speed.”

Head Coach Chris Dworek is pleased to have solid linemen.

“We have ten, I feel, very good linemen that will compete hard in practice every day,” said Dworek. “They’re going to get better. So, having that transition to games will be important. Then, Christian, being a returning starting quarterback– that’s important too.”

In the undefeated 2020 regular season, St. Marys outscored opponents by 145 points in five games.