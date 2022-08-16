SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a new era for Somerset football with first year Head Coach Jeffery Urban and it will be a new look team with only three returning starters.

Last season the Eagles finished 1-8 and Urban says the majority of the starters this season will be freshman and sophomores due to the team only having two seniors on the roster. One of the returning starters is sophomore quarterback Lane Lambert who is going to look to improve an offense that only averaged 16 points per game.

“What we did as a staff was we assessed each player at each position and what we felt they could excel at so we’ve actually developed a system around what our players are going to be good at,” said Urban. “So we’re going to try and put our players in the best situation that we can put them in.”

“We’re working on seeing if we can improve on our scoring ability,” said Lambert. “See if we can get the offense moving this year and get some stops on defense.”

As Lambert alluded to, the defense is looking to get more stops. That unit allowed 36 points per game last season.

Coach Urban will make his debut as the Eagles coach at home against Chestnut Ridge in week one.