Sportsbeat Preview | Ridgway/ Johnsonburg Elkers

RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Ridgway/ Johnsonburg Elkers finished the 2020 season with a 3-3 record.

The Elkers swept Bradford in two games last season, but fell twice to St. Marys. The Elkers’ season ended to Brookville in the playoffs, snapping a five year win streak at districts.

The Elkers are bringing back six guys on offense, and five on defense.

This season, senior quarterback Jonathan Hinton looks for balance in his offense.

“”I think that we have a good line this year and I’m kind of looking forward to that,” said Hinton. “I think that we can run the ball, pass the ball, I think we’re going to be pretty good. I think we’re going to be pretty balanced offense. So, I’m just looking forward to.”

The Elkers open their season on the road at St. Marys.