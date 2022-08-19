RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a near clean slate for Ridgway football. They only return four starters from a roster that went 8-4 last season.

It’s an open competition for nearly every position and one spot on the offense that brings back experience is quarterback. While no starter has been named, two underclassmen received plenty of varsity experience and led a unit that averaged 26 points per game. The competition is something that Head Coach Mark Heindl feels is bringing out the best in everyone.

“One of the things that we pride ourselves with our program is it’s open competition every practice every week,” said Heindl. “So you may not be a guy on the field on Friday nights to start out, but by the end of the season you may be there so nobody has a set spot from week to week.”

“There’s a lot of players at each position so competition is tight. Everybody is working really hard which you can see if you watch practice,” said senior Marcus Crowe. “You can see everybody working hard which is nice. You know it keeps everybody on their A game which is good and it makes us a better team.”

As the Elkers transition into year 15 with Heindl at the helm, the new look roster will open up the season at home against Port Alleghany.