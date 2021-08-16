Sportsbeat Preview | Richland Rams

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Richland Rams finished 2020 in second place in the Laurel Highlands Conference and made an appearance in the State Quarterfinals, falling to the eventual champions, Southern Columbia.

The Rams won Districts for the third-straight year and are bringing back a solid core on the line and at the skill positions. They have seven returners on offense, and seven on defense.

Head Coach Brandon Bailey said last season, some younger players got good experience due to injuries.



Last season saw a high powered offense. The Rams outscored opponents 372 to 141 and putt up 40 or more points in five games.



Depth is usually a concern for coaches, but not this year for Richland.

“We have a really deep nucleus of skill players,” said Bailey. “I think 99% of our productivity is back this year. So, our big focus is filling in the gaps of some of our All-State linemen that we lost.”

“Our pass game is going to be our biggest strength, but our run game is going to surprise a lot of people with our line that’s coming back,” said Kellan Stahl, a senior QB/ S. “I’m really confident in them.”

Experience will be key for Richland as they look for a four-peat this season. They open the season at home against Somerset.