RICHALND, Pa (WTAJ) — A steady force in the LHAC, Richland football is hopeful for more success in 2022.

The Rams have won 45 total games the past three years and four consecutive district titles.

“I think for the past three seasons we’ve had a target on our back just because we’ve won four District Championships in a row,” said junior running back Evan McCracken. “Teams are coming after us, but I think we’ll perform like we always do and we’ll use it as fire.”

Last season, Richland finished 11-3, outscoring opponents by an average of 39-points-per-game. A domination of both sides of the ball.

The Rams return seven starters on offense, and defense. Head coach Brandon Baily anxiously awaits what this group of seniors will do in their final year together.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Watching them in summer time kind of develop as leaders, taking on the team as their own has been a lot of fun and they’ve been very gritty and very resilient,” he said. “We’ve had some seven-on-seven opportunities and throughout that they’ve been put in some tough situations and it’s always like alright we got this we’ll come back and I think that’s a good sign of things to come.”

Richlands’ senior have earned 32 of the 45 wins the past three years, but each season ended at the hands of Southern Columbia in the playoffs.