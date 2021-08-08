SportsBeat Preview | Punxsutawney Chucks

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Punxsutawney Chucks had a rough 2020 season, with an overall record of 1-7.

But, the Chucks ended the season on a high note. After a 24-0 loss in Week 3 to Dubois, Punxsy upset the Beavers in their final game of the season.

While the Chucks are bringing back six starters on offense, and six on defense, Punxsy lost the District IX Offensive Lineman of the Year, Brandon Ishman.

Following Ishman’s departure, Punxsy Head coach Alan Nichol is looking forward to good growth on the offensive line and is pleased with his some of his skilled positions.

“Our receiving core looks good,” said Nichol. “If we can get them the ball, I think they can make plays. And, as I mentioned, our offensive and defensive lines, they finished the year last year on a real high note and all. But we did lose the player of the year last year in the conference, Brandon Ishman, but everybody else is basically coming back and so, up front, I think we will be much improved, which is what we are expecting.”

The Chucks open the season the road at Central Clarion.