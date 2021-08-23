Sportsbeat Preview | Philipsburg-Osceola Mountaineers

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) -The Philipsburg-Osceola Mountaineers went 2-4 last season, but it was the first time since 2011 that the Mountaineers won two games in a season.

Head coach Jeff Vroman is bringing back a good chunk of the offense, with three guys returning on the O-line. Vroman hopes the Mountaineers will have the opportunity to build depth.



He said P-O will have new schemes on both sides of the ball this season. Now, Vroman wants his guys to up their intensity.

“I want to see them play with intensity,” aid Vroman. “That’s something that I’ve tried to bring back here and that was missing. The intensity. How to ratchet that up. Playing with some aggressiveness on both sides of the football.”



The Mounties hit the road for week 1, at West Branch

Curwensville opens the 2021 season against Everett.