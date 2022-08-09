PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was another rough year last season for Philipsburg-Osceola finishing only 2-8, but Head Coach Jeff Vroman, who is in his third year back with the program after taking a few years off, is optimistic this upcoming season.

Vroman coached the program for 12 seasons until 2013 when he stepped down. The next seven years the Mountaineers went just 4-56. That rough stretch brought Vroman back to right the ship and he said there were a lot of challenges getting the program back up to speed and he mostly was teaching fundamentals the past two years, but he says now it’s time to take a leap forward.

“We had to go back to basic discipline, whether it be team discipline or self discipline,” said Vroman. “Then it even went back to basic football knowledge. That’s what they didn’t have and we’ve spent two years just doing that.”

This year the Mountaineers offense is expected to be more dynamic with players getting used to Vroman’s system.

“We will definitely be able to both run and pass,” said senior offensive lineman Devyn Suhoney. “Year’s previous it definitely seemed like we were more of a running team rather than the passing side, but we definitely have been working both ways and definitely getting our receivers familiar with how they’re supposed to run their routes, what they’re supposed to do.”

With a more balanced offense this year, the Mountaineers will look to improve upon a unit that averaged just over 10 points per game. They open up the season at home against West Branch.