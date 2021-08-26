Sportsbeat Preview | Penns Valley Rams

SPRING MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) – Covid-19 has begun shuffling Friday Night Football schedules heading into week one. Penns Valley now faces Richland after both schools lost their week one opponent.

The Rams are turning over nearly the entire starting lineup from a team that went 5-3 a season ago, but the Rams ended the year strong with four straight wins.

Richland was initially scheduled to play Somerset, but they are now unable to play their season opener.

