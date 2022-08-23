SPRING MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Last season for Penns Valley was a tale of two stories. They finished the year 6-5 and made the playoffs, but their success at home versus when they were on the road was varying.

The Rams were a perfect 5-0 at home and dominated the opposition by averaging 43 points per game and they outscored their opponents by 161. However, the Rams mightily struggled on the road and were just 1-5 away from home. The offense was a shell of itself on the road, only averaging 18 points per game while allowing 32. The good news is Penns Valley brings back 15 starters and Head Coach Martin Tobias expects them to build off the success they had last season.

“Last year I think we caught some teams off guard and surprised some people. There aren’t going to be any surprises this year and the level of competition within our conference is on an upward trend,” said Tobias. “There are a lot of good players and a lot of good programs and the coaching throughout the entire Mountain League is outstanding so we’re going to have our hands full.”

“Based on last year we have great success to build upon and with how many starters are coming back we can really work together and use team work and achieve greatness,” said senior offensive lineman Gavin Ryan.

Fortunately, with their success on their own turf last year, Penns Valley opens the season at home against Line Mountain.