CRESSON, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn Cambria football hopes experience will help close the gap between the Panthers and Central a year after the Dragons rolled the PCHS 42-7 in the District 6 championship.

“We definitely want Central Martinsburg, again. We have something to prove,” said senior defensive linemen Mason Raymond.

Penn-Cambria took a big step forward last year going 6-6, the Panthers first .500 season since 2014. Penn-Cambria also topped Bishop Guilfoyle in the team’s statement win. The Panthers return a ton of fire power, bringing back quarterback Garrett Harrold, who threw for 1,336 yards last year, while running for 1,171. Harrold scored 21 total touchdowns. The team also returns running back Zach Grove who rushed for 910 yards, and led the team with 409 yards receiving.

“The group of guys this year that will be playing the most, we’ve been playing three or four years in a row since we were freshmen and sophomores” said linebacker Vinny Chirdon. “So, I think our experience is really going to help us get over that hump.”

Penn-Cambria gets its shot at Central September 9, the home opener for the Panthers.