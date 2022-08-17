NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa (WTAJ) — A common thread among many area high school teams is the return of experience, but few can brag about such a boisterous class of seniors as Northern Cambria.

“We don’t really get really large classes like that anymore. You know, to us eight or nine is a huge class. And, you know, to have 14 or maybe 15 here, a couple more guys might be interested in playing. Makes me want to smile,” said Sam Shutty, Northern Cambria’s head football coach.

A young and inexperienced Colts team went 2-8 season in 2021 ending the team’s seven-season postseason steak. The team lost just two players and crazily return 1,700 yards of rushing production of the 1,729 yards the team recorded last fall. That’s experience you can’t coach and that’s experience the Colts hope pays dividends.

“Well, as a team, I think we just want to win,” said senior wide receiver Ben Janosko. “Like last year, we didn’t. We didn’t have the season we wanted to. And I think this year we just want to win.”

Norther Cambria begins its season against Cambria Heights.