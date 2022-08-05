BOSWELL, Pa (WTAJ) — A stop here, an extended drive there could have made a huge difference for North Star football in 2021. The Cougars finished the year 4-6 with two of the losses coming by a combined three points.

This year the Cougars return a number of marquee starters including Conor Yoder who starts at quarterback for the third consecutive year.

Building momentum off 2021, there are high hopes in Boswell.

“I think the expectations are high year in and year out. I think we’re just trying to become more consistent with the things we do,” said third year head coach Bob Landis. “Like I said, we were close last year in games. We need to be more consistent. We played well at times last year. At times we struggled. So really looking for that consistent play.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Last year, we competed in a great amount of games,” said linebacker Cody Hause. “But I think this year can push us over the edge and we can start winning those really close games.”

North Star hasn’t had a winning season since 2013. The Cougars open the year against Conemaugh Township.