Sportsbeat Preview | Meyersdale

MEYERSDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Meyersdale had a rough season in 2020, finishing 2-7.

The Red Raiders have a big test against Berlin Friday and a defense that allowed a single score per game a year ago. Daulton Sellers is Meyersdale’s first year starting quarterback, but coach Ryan Donaldson is intrigued by the potential his big armed quarterback brings, however he notes having a balanced offense is key.

“We’ll rely on our run game with the guys we have back,” said Donaldson. “We actually have three running backs this season that have looked really good. Ethan Simpson, Eddie Brenneman who are both seniors, and Bryson Hetz is a sophomore and all three of them actually add their own element to our run game and Daulton does as well. Daulton is a guy who can stretch the field with his passing attack and the guys we have outside at receiver, and he can also do things with his legs too.”

On the other side of the ball, Meyersdale is seeking big improvements after allowing 36 points per game in 2020.

