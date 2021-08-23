Sportsbeat Preview | Huntingdon Beatcats

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Huntingdon Bearcats had a tough go in 2020, losing every game, resulting in a 0-7 record.



Huntingdon was outscored by 213 points last season.

After losing 18 seniors last year, the Bearcats are a young group this year. Head Coach Shane Thomas said there are about 15 sophomores on the team.



Thomas said Mountain League as a whole in a transition period, as many teams lost huge groups of seniors. Thomas said it will come down to who can get their young guys up to speed the best.



The Bearcats will rely on their line to support the team.

“If you’re going to break in that many new starters, if you have an offensive and defensive line that can support your team and carry you, that’s the best case scenario for us,” said Thomas. “This will be a year where I think we start to transition where I’m going to have 5-8 guys who will maybe be three-year starters for us, so that’s exciting. You know, get them experience now, and then I get them for another two years after that which is a great feeling to have as a coach.”



First game is at home against Mount Union.