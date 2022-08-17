HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — On October 25th, 2019 Huntingdon defeated Tyrone 30-13 to propel themselves into the postseason, but unfortunately that’s their last win. 18 straight losses have frustrated the Bearcats.

“We’re all tired of losing,” said junior offensive lineman Chase Somers.

Optimism is on the horizon however as the team returns a significant chunk of it’s starting lineup. Some of their struggles the past couple years due to having low numbers and a lack of experience. A year ago Huntingdon rolled out a starting lineup made up of mostly freshman and sophomores.

“Our whole defensive backs had never played a down of varsity football,” said senior defensive lineman Gunner Singleton. “But our line was pretty experienced and we were doing okay at dives and stuff, but once that ball got outside we were struggling with it.”

“It’s coming together a lot better. The defense last year, a lot of it was they were inexperienced,” junior safety Ryder Sheffield said. “We had a lot of guys who came up from junior high coming right on the varsity field playing different positions they didn’t play before and guys that just didn’t play football before.”

The Bearcats open up the season on the road against Mount Union where they will look to end their 18 game losing streak.